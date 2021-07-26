SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

PAVE traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,911 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91.

