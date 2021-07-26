SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,881 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after purchasing an additional 997,165 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after purchasing an additional 901,393 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,061,000 after purchasing an additional 433,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. 1,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,384. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.