SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 1.5% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,502. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $92.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.91.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

