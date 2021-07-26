SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,949. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.