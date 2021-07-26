SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.5% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $368.53. The stock had a trading volume of 697,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,166,223. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $251.32 and a one year high of $368.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

