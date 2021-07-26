SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,023 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 297.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $178.89. 2,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,403. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $127.47 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.48.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.