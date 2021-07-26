SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,644 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.27. 326,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,147,289. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

