SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 876,911 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.