SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,957,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.39.

DE traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $351.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,790. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.98. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $172.91 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

