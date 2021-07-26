Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 801,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59,484 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $146,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.10.

SWKS opened at $192.66 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

