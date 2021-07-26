Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 1,288 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,306. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

