Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 1,388 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.86. 156,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $361.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.08 and a twelve month high of $309.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

