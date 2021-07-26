Slow Capital Inc. Buys 1,064 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.58. 85,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.12. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,291 shares in the company, valued at $14,588,405.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,960,708. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

