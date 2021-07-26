Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $332.99. 7,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,799. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.75 and a twelve month high of $333.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Argus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

