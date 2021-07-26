Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RXI traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.59. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,227. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.12. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $123.45 and a 12-month high of $173.21.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

