SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.06.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.28. 88,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,785. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$19.49 and a 1 year high of C$30.80. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.73.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

