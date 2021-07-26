Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,595 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Smartsheet worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,015 shares of company stock valued at $22,482,638. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $74.79 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.