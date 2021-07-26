SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $10.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SDC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

SDC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,854,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,792. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,801 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,283 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

