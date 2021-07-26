Smoothy Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $286,715.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $286,715.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00037872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00113998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00129563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $40,199.54 or 1.00736237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.66 or 0.00801048 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

