Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $585,000.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,629,679 shares in the company, valued at $95,108,066.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock valued at $189,774,895.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 17.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

