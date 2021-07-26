Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 47,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 694,769 shares.The stock last traded at $8.80 and had previously closed at $8.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53.

Get Sogou alerts:

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sogou by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 638,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sogou by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 707,874 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,897,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sogou by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,173 shares during the period. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.