Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 523,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 706,434 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 165,838 shares during the period. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $401.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOI. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

