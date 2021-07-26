Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Sonos by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sonos by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sonos by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $9,417,424. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

