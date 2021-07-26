Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $67.00 at MKM Partners

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

