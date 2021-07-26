Spendcoin Market Cap Reaches $76.08 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.37 or 0.00844084 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00084524 BTC.

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

