Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNMSF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

