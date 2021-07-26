Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.22.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.87. 293,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,504. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
