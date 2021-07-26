Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.87. 293,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,504. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Spire’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

