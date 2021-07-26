Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Reiterated by Redburn Partners

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Redburn Partners in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.91.

NYSE SPOT opened at $243.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.92. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $211.10 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

