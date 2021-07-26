SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX):

7/23/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

7/21/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

7/20/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – SpringWorks Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,485 shares of company stock worth $9,823,688. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,156,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

