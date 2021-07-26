Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $24.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,824. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

