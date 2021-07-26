Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th.

SFM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.57. 142,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 917,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

