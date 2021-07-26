Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 14,681 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock opened at $184.57 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.