Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 231,168 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 230.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,168 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 7.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

