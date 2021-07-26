Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,239.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,261 over the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.71. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.09.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

