Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 2,129 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Hamilton Lane worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HLNE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.73.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

