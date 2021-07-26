Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 2,705 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 617,348 shares of company stock valued at $104,071,302 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $165.21 on Monday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.23. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

