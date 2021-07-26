Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 6,981 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 82.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,818,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

FND stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $120.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

