Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of C3.ai worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AI. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $16,650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 251.3% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

NYSE:AI opened at $51.36 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock worth $323,200,797. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

