Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

