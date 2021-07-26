Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 140.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,415 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,942 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 46.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 403,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

