Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,780 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 511.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 158,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 415,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 149,363 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,252,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

