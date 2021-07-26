SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

SQZ stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

