STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 161.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,085 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

