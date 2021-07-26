Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.41. 240,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,723. The stock has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.81.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

