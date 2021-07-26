State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUK. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,704,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 824.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 37.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CUK stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $27.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

