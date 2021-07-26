State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.60. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

