State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.42% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 232,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

DOC stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

