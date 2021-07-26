State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $16.39 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in United Rentals by 147.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $11,035,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,265,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.62.

NYSE:URI opened at $324.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $151.41 and a one year high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

