State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 846,343 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846,343 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.25% of Vertiv worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,095,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 658,467 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 425,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 789,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE:VRT opened at $27.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

