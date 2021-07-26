State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,785 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.20% of CubeSmart worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CUBE opened at $48.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $49.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

